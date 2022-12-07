Hilda Mae Hoskins (McConnell) Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Hilda Mae Hoskins (McConnell), 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 2, 2022, in Chesterfield, MO.To view arrangements and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comTry the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Hilda Mae Hoskins Condolence Chesterfield Mo. Arrangement Lord Recommended for you