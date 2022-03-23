May 1, 1943 – March 18, 2022 Hilda you are flying high in the light of love.
Hilda Redwine, 78, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Bristol Rehab and Memory Care. She was a supervisor at Zoecon for 20 years in Dallas, TX. Hilda took an honorable role leaving her life and home in Dallas Texas, back to Virginia to care for her parents for nearly two decades. During this period, she helped many farmers during tobacco season.
A precious gift for making everyone laugh no matter how funny or dire the situation, is her greatest asset. Learning Love, forgiveness, to appreciate and be thankful for what we have are the lessons she taught. Her giving soul will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzzette Dawn Redwine Counts; her dear friend and ex-husband, Scottie Redwine; mother, Edith Daugherty; father, Eugene Daugherty; brother, Gary Daugherty; grandsons, Adam Redwine Fields and Jon Redwine Robinson
Hilda is survived by her daughter, Lisa Redwine Combs and husband Darryl Combs; grandchildren, Austin Counts, Allissa Sophia Redwine, Alivia Rovella Combs; great grandson, Avery Redwine and August Redwine; and sisters, Rhonda Snodgrass, Shelva Elliott, Patsy Robinson, and Karen Turner.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for May 1, 2022.
