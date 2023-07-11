Hilda Joy Pierce Absher Jul 11, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Hilda Joy Pierce Absher, 86, of Kingsport, was received into heaven on Monday, July 10, 2023.Hilda was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maude Pierce.She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Scott Absher, four sisters and one brother.Hilda was a founding and active member of Crossroads United Methodist Church.She retired from Kingsport City Schools with over 20 years of service as an Instructional Assistant. Hilda is survived by her husband of 67 years, Billy J Absher; son, Stephen Absher (Sharon); grandchildren, Erica Whitaker and Derek Absher; great-grandson, Joshua Whitaker.A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Devotion with Dr. Randy Lantz officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Hilda Joy Pierce Absher and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Mount Carmel Police Department searches for missing teen Photo gallery: Kingsport comes together for Trash Barrel Paint-In Hawkins County business offers residential and business cleaning services LENOWISCO Health Districts offers back-to-school vaccination clinics Miss Kingsport competition to be held Sunday From fiction to real life - 'Trail of the Lonesome Pine' theater named after drama’s first heroine Local Events