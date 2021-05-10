Hilda Farthing May 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Hilda Farthing, 96, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hilda Farthing Hill Residence Oak Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.