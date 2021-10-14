KINGSPORT - Hilda Crum Sells, 89, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church Community Cemetery with Reverend Al South officiating. Pallbearers will be Jay Barb, Jeremy Sells, Lloyd Horton, Ron Sells, Larry Sells and Alan Lipscomb. Those attending the graveside service are asked to arrive by 1:50pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beulah Community Cemetery fund at Beulah Baptist Church, 491 Beulah Church Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is honored to serve the family of Hilda Sells.