ABBEVILLE, SC - Hester Alena Wiles Crawford, 80, of Abbeville, SC passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at her home. Born in Bristol, VA, she was a daughter of the late Paul M. and Roxie Lee Lyon Wiles. In 1974 Hester moved to Abbeville and considered it her home. She started her career with the City of Abbeville and was an accounting clerk for 25 years. She loved her job and the people she worked with. In her free time, she enjoyed reading mystery books, crossword puzzles and puzzles. Hester was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church of Abbeville.
Hester was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was twice married, first to the late Jack S. McCorkle, the father of her two children and second William E. "Bill" Crawford.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Leigh Ann McCorkle Crawford of Clinton; a son, John Joseph McCorkle of Augusta, GA; a stepdaughter who was raised in the home, Andrea Crawford Hodge (Brandon); a stepson, Christopher Crawford, both of Greenwood; a niece, Rebecca "Becky" Williams McClain (John); a great niece, Hannah McClain, all of Bluff City, TN; grandchildren: Kayla, T.C., Alex, Joseph, Austin, Katelin, Brandon and Breanna; four great grandchildren and several cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday at Tetrick Funeral Home in Bluff City from 2- 3 pm. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday at Morning View Cemetery with her nephew, Mr. John McClain officiating. The family would like to express their gratitude to Bill Crawford, her best friend and life companion, for his kindness shown throughout the years to Hester. Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Hester's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com