BIG STONE GAP, VA- Herschel David Akens, 83 passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his home in Big Stone Gap, Va., surrounded by his family. A native of Big Stone Gap, had lived in Glen Burnie, MD, Marietta GA and Ewing, VA before returning to Big Stone Gap in 1992.
He was a warehouse clerk for Westmoreland Coal Co., a Minister at the Assembly of God in Ewing, VA and attended New Hope Assembly in Big Stone Gap. He loved to hunt, fish, golf and bowl.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Morgan Akens; his mother, Stella Akens Scalf (Fred) and siblings, Harry Akens, Mary Rutherford, Churchill Steele and Carl Akens.
Surviving are his wife of 57 Years, Christine Akens of the home; daughters, Dee Winchell (David), Cherie Cochrane (Roland) and Terie Boyd; his siblings Reka Ely (Redge) and Peggy Chiladoux; his grandchildren, Kristin Glover (Dink), Jonah Cochrane, Brittney James, Ben Cochrane, Craig Winchell and Elizabeth Brooks; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Glover, Jace Glover, Zayden Brooks, and Camille Brooks and several nieces and nephews.
The Family will receive friends 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Rick Whitten officiating.
Military rites, by the Bluff City DAV #39 Veterans Honor Guard and Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team, will follow the service at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. David Winchell, Roland Cochrane, Dink Glover, Craig Winchell, Ben Cochrane, Jace Glover and Jonah Cochrane will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Akens Family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.