FALL BRANCH - Herman Willard Crawford, 88, a lifelong resident of Fall Branch went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on January 5, 2023. Willard was an electrician his entire career and worked for Bays Mountain, Eastman Kodak, and Tennessee Electric. He was also a Jericho Shriner for many years. Willard was very passionate about his garden and loved mowing. He enjoyed sharing his harvest with his neighbors. Along with making sure no one went without food Willard showed his generosity by always being available and helping others any way they needed. He was a reliable servant to his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Nancy Crawford; sisters, Catherine Harr, Lorraine Blair, Mary Lynn Gentry; and brothers, Eugene Crawford, Edward Crawford, J.D. Crawford; and Claude Crawford.
Herman is survived by his beautiful wife over 60 years, Barbara “Barbie” Jackson Crawford; son, Andrew (Jamie) Crawford; daughters, Wanda (David) Couch, Alison (Dale) Page, Emily (David) Parton; grandchildren, Jordan (Lauren) Couch, Justin Page, Brooke (Tanner) Tranbarger, Gavin (Megan) Couch, Sabrina (Jacob) Noe, Lauren Couch (Carter Gibson), Chandler (Eliza) Parton, Phillip Parton (Chayna Mullins), Hailey Parton, Tabitha Page, Phillip Page and Perry Crawford; great-grandchildren, Jake and Hunter Page, Cooper and Ellie Couch, Wyatt Noe, Teagan Couch; sister, Lucille Kincheloe; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Oak Glen Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Dr. Mark Crawford and Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Glen Cemetery, with Military Rites to be provided by The American Legion Posts 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Glen Baptist Church, 462 Oak Glen Circle, Fall Branch, TN 37656.