FALL BRANCH - Herman Willard Crawford, 88, a lifelong resident of Fall Branch went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on January 5, 2023. Willard was an electrician his entire career and worked for Bays Mountain, Eastman Kodak, and Tennessee Electric. He was also a Jericho Shriner for many years. Willard was very passionate about his garden and loved mowing. He enjoyed sharing his harvest with his neighbors. Along with making sure no one went without food Willard showed his generosity by always being available and helping others any way they needed. He was a reliable servant to his community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Nancy Crawford; sisters, Catherine Harr, Lorraine Blair, Mary Lynn Gentry; and brothers, Eugene Crawford, Edward Crawford, J.D. Crawford; and Claude Crawford.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.