Herman Sam Smith
ROGERSVILLE - Herman Sam Smith, age 91, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was a member of Keplar Missionary Baptist Church, but last attended Bethel Freewill Baptist Church. He was a lifelong farmer. His passion was his family, horses and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Smith; parents, Willie and Mary Smith; son-in-law, Jerry Rush; sisters, Pauline, Willie, Phoebe, Dorothy, Ann, Bertha; brothers, Gene, Buster, Glenn.
He is survived by daughters, Judy Rush, Darlene (Patrick) OLeary, Gerena (Johnny) Manis all of Rogersville; sons, Dennis (Edna) Smith of MT. Juliet, Dwayne (Vickie) Smith of Kingsport; sister, Francis Holland of Greeneville; fifteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family of Herman wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Church Hill Health and Rehab and Amedysis Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Christian Sells Funeral Home and anytime at his residence, 108 North Fork Branch Rd. Rogersville, TN 37857. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Logan Hunley officiating. Burial will follow in Kite Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Smith, Patrick OLeary, Johnny Manis, Logan Manis, Dustin Davis, Herman Wallace; Doug Baker will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Music will be provided by Stephen Bowman. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.