HILTONS, VA - Herman Dwight Gardner, age 76 of Hiltons VA, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in New Castle Indiana, on July 14, 1944, and was the son of the late Hubert Stancell and Alice Richards Gardner. In addition to his parents Mr. Gardner was also preceded in death by his nephew, Roger Gardner. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting & fishing. Tinkering around the house & shooting his air rifle. He enjoyed talking to and visits from his many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margie Harper Gardner; daughters, Sherry Hobbs and husband Tony. Susan Hughes and former son-in-law, John Hughes; son, Adam Gardner and wife Misty; grandchildren, Wesley Hughes and wife Megan, Samantha Hobbs, Nicole Hobbs, Tyler Gardner, Hannah Gardner, Kaycie Gardner and Ashley Gardner; great-grandchildren, Bryson Hughes and Landon Hughes (Coming in March); sister, Karen Austin and husband Michael ; brothers, Morris Gardner, Jay Gardner and wife Carrie; several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a walk through visitation Monday, February 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Private family chapel service will follow with Rev. Gorman McMurray officiating.
Music will be provided by the McMurray Brothers
Mr. Gardner will be laid to rest in the Gardners Family Cemetery, Hwy. 58 Hiltons VA with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Margie Gardner.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to many family members and friends for their help and support.
