BLOUNTVILLE – Herman Dowell Jones, 84 of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Blountville and a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Intelligence Forces. Herman retired from Holston Defense following 54 years of service. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his sons, David and Sam Jones; parents, Sam and Gladys Hickman Jones; sister, Mary “Polly” Jones.
Herman is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Bagley Jones; daughters, Martha Jones-Isley and Sara Jones; grandchildren, Cara Lynch, Marissa and Lydia Isley; sister, Brenda White (John); brother, Sam Jones; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN.
A funeral service will follow at 4 pm at the church with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A military graveside service will be held at 2 pm Monday, December 6, 2021 at Mtn Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Those attending all services are asked to wear a mask and, as a result of some family allergies, that folks refrain from wearing cologne.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Jones family.