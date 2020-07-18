KINGSPORT - Herdesene M. Hicks, 93, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living in the Memory Care Unit after an extended illness.
Herdesene worked as an Executive Secretary at Mead Paper, retiring in 1987 after more than 30 years of service. She was a longtime member of Mafair United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by husband Luther E. Hicks; mother Edith Gonce; son Elmo Owens (who passed away on July 15, 2020); and step granddaughter JoAnn Williams.
She is survived by daughter in-law Sharon Owens; step granddaughter Debra Gardner and husband John of Kingsport, TN; stepsons Jonathan Williams of Charleston, SC and Travis Christian of Kingsport, TN; several step great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living for their many years of continued care of Herdesene.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, July 20, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12:00 pm with Pastor Travis Pierson and Preacher Ron Adams.
Graveside service to follow in the Garden of the Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the Hicks family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.