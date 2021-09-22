SURGOINSVILLE - Herbert N. “Norm” Jenkins, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 with his loving family by his side.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 PM.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bethel Community Cemetery, Stanley Valley Rd., Surgoinsville, TN.
