On November 20, 2021, Herbert Jr. Jones (age 81) died peacefully at home. He was surrounded by family. Herbert was born on February 2, 1940 in Ripley, TN. He was a longtime resident of Lauderdale County. He served our country for over 7 years in the Army, National Guard, and Reserves. He retired from the Lauderdale County Highway Department in 2002. Known by many as the Candy Man, Herbert served the community for many years as a member of the Henning Police Department.
Herbert spent many hours fishing and hunting. He was often seen on the banks of the Mississippi or in his boat on a local lake. You could hear him whistling a favorite tune while waiting for a bite. Herbert was always ready to greet you with a firm handshake and a smile.
Herbert leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Faye Jones, and six children: Cindy Jones, Janice Jones Cline, Bill Jones, Steve Hill, Justin Hill, and Kathy Jones Lupi. He will be greatly missed by many family members, in-laws, and friends but especially by his 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and his dog Duke. Herbert also leaves his sister Betty Hutcherson and brother Cubert Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, and two sons (Charles and Richard).
Herbert will be laid to rest at Walnut Grove Cemetery with a small, private service per his wishes. All friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Fellowship Hall at Ripley First Assembly of God from1-4 pm on Saturday, December 4th. We will join together to share a meal and our memories of Herbert. Bring a dish to share and your memories of him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude in his memory. Herbert greatly appreciated the work done at St. Jude and knew personally how meaningful their services are to children in need.