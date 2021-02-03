KINGSPORT, TN/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Herbert “Herbie” Lee Stipe, Jr., 70, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a coal miner for 42 years, enjoyed fishing and fishing tournaments, loved Alabama “Crimson Tide” football, NASCAR and especially watching his grandson play baseball and basketball.
He was preceded in death by his son, Herbert Edward Todd Stipe; parents, Herbert and Flora (Collins) Stipe, Sr.; siblings, Earnest, Eldridge, Ralph, Harry, Carl, Betty, Avis, Lois, Joyce, Phyllis and Frances.
Surviving are his daughter, LeeAnn Oaks (Brad), Kingsport, Tn.; a grandson, his pride and joy, Ayden Lee Todd; siblings, Nance Vincer (Clyde), Wise, Va. and Ray Stipe, Canton, Oh.; mother of his children, Mary Ellen Stipe; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Allan and Deb Sivert, and Mike Rose.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30pm on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Powell Valley Cemetery, Dryden, Va. with Pastor Paul Davis officiating. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
