KINGSPORT - Herbert (Herb) Henry Winegar, 92 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Oh Lamb of God I Come were the words being sung as Herb made his way to spend eternity with the One he has loved all his life.
On July 9, 1929 in Bastian, Virginia, John and Callie Winegar welcomed this bundle of joy to our world. Herb loved growing up and making music with his siblings Margaret, Kathleen, Jube, and Helen. Herb played the guitar, piano, organ, and steel guitar just to name a few. He was a songwriter and recorded many albums sharing his heavenly voice with the world.
In Herb’s early twenties, he accepted the call into the ministry. For the rest of his life, he traveled into 72 countries spreading the good news of Jesus Christ as a traveling evangelist. Herb was a prayer warrior and felt it an honor to talk to his Lord on behalf of others.
On July 3, 1965, Herb married the love of his life Uvelyn. Together they have walked this life’s journey for 56 years. Uvelyn shares that in those 56 years not one time did Herb raise his voice to her, say anything mean or hurtful to her or to anyone else. Herb was a gentle spirit spreading the love of Jesus to all he met.
Anyone that knew Herb knew he loved to buy, sale and trade. In his spare time, you could easily find him at a local car lot or flea market wheeling and dealing.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, John and Callie Winegar; In-laws, Raymond and Ruby Chambers, brother, Jube Winegar; and sister’s Margaret Whisman, Kathleen Cox, and an infant sister.
Survivors include the love of his life, Uvelyn; sister, Helen Kindle and husband Paul; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Uvelyn would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Becky, Buzzy, and Andrew Mann for loving on and supporting her and Herb.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private graveside celebration at a later time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is proud to serve the Winegar family.