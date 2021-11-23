GATE CITY, VA – Herbert (Herb) Eric Kyllonen passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center with his family by his side.
Herb was born in Nelson County, ND calling Brocket as his hometown. He was of the Lutheran faith. He was a wonderful husband and father.
Herb was very proud of his Country, serving in the U.S. Army and was in the Korean War. Herb belonged to American Legion Post #265 in Gate City, VA and was a lifetime member of the VFW in Church Hill, TN.
He enjoyed all kinds of sports, loved to tell stories and worked crossword puzzles.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Erick and Sadie Kyllonen; sister, Shirley Niswonger; brother, Alan Kyllonen; special niece, Yvonne Neidehouse; sister-in-law, Shirley Kyllonen; nephew, Lennie Kyllonen.
Herb is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dana Lois Kyllonen; a daughter, Sharon (Stacy) Crull; sister, Lois Klover, Salina, Kansas; brother-in-law, Wayne (Margaret) Niswonger; grandchildren, Rebecca Barnett, Jeremy Hurt, Josh Crull, Kaylee Crull; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2:30 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bill Porter officiating.
Interment will follow in Holston View Cemetery with military honors being provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265, assisted by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Jack Porter, Lloyd Porter, Jeremy Hurt, Stacy Crull, Truman Calton and Roger Baker.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Kyllonen family.