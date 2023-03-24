JONESVILLE, VA - Herb Scott, age 94 of the Flatwoods community in Jonesville, VA passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, TN. Born Oct. 6, 1928 to Ezra McNeil Scott and Ethel Anderson Scott, he was the youngest of ten children. Herb was educated at Midway School and later at Flatwoods High School, where he graduated in 1946. In school, he was an avid fan of all sports, playing both basketball and baseball. His love of sports continued throughout his entire life. In recent years Herb attended Jonesville First Baptist Church and was a member of Lone Branch Baptist Church. Herb was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army 6th Infantry, 1953-55, in West Berlin. He was a farmer his entire life, loving the land, harvesting crops, and working with his cattle.

On July 23, 1960, he married his beloved wife, Margaret Ella Gregg. They were blessed with three daughters, Tammy Scott, Robin Marcum, and Donna Scott; one grandson, Joseph (Marissa) Wilder, and one great-grandson, Noah Wilder. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Joy Rhea and brother-in-law, William E. (Bud) Gregg, along with special nieces and nephews, and many friends.

