JONESVILLE, VA - Herb Scott, age 94 of the Flatwoods community in Jonesville, VA passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, TN. Born Oct. 6, 1928 to Ezra McNeil Scott and Ethel Anderson Scott, he was the youngest of ten children. Herb was educated at Midway School and later at Flatwoods High School, where he graduated in 1946. In school, he was an avid fan of all sports, playing both basketball and baseball. His love of sports continued throughout his entire life. In recent years Herb attended Jonesville First Baptist Church and was a member of Lone Branch Baptist Church. Herb was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army 6th Infantry, 1953-55, in West Berlin. He was a farmer his entire life, loving the land, harvesting crops, and working with his cattle.
On July 23, 1960, he married his beloved wife, Margaret Ella Gregg. They were blessed with three daughters, Tammy Scott, Robin Marcum, and Donna Scott; one grandson, Joseph (Marissa) Wilder, and one great-grandson, Noah Wilder. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Joy Rhea and brother-in-law, William E. (Bud) Gregg, along with special nieces and nephews, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Serle, Truman, Ezra Jr., Ercelle Boelter, Ronald, Bernard, John, Ruth Joye, and Dan.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors Steve Neff and Cameron Cope officiating. Special music will be provided by pianist Josephine Roddenberry and InAcChordance. A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Thompson Settlement Cemetery in Jonesville. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
The family of Herb Scott wishes to thank the staff of Lee Health and Rehab in Pennington Gap for the special care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thompson Settlement Cemetery Fund, c/o Pastor Steve Neff 148 Larry Anderson Drive, Jonesville, VA 24263.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Scott family.