Herbert Floyd “Buddy” Bates, 73, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Buddy was born on November 9, 1947, in Corryton, Tennessee. He was a charter member of Charity Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert T. and Edith Hunley Bates; sisters: Louise Bates and Eva Schlosser.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Wilson Bates; son Jason Bates/ Amy of Lexington, Tennessee; daughters, Kristy Turner/ Phil of Blountville, Tennessee, and Leslie King/ Kevin, of Blountville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Dalton and Kayleigh Turner, Elizabeth and Jack Bates, and Katie and Karly King; one brother, Hugh Bates/ Carolyn of Corryton, Tennessee.
Graveside services will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery at the New Annex, on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee.
Condolences can be sent to Buddy’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com