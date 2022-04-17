LOVELACE COMMUNITY - Herbert Beach, 79, of Lovelace Community, joined his recently departed wife, Shirley Beach, in the presence of the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He owned his own business until he retired, was a Shriner and an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley Beach; parents, Loland “Roscoe” and Ella Beach; and older brother, Pastor Robert Beach.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Scott) Miller and Kristy (Darrell) Callebs; two grandchildren, William Lanndan (Kimberly) Miller and Chesney Callebs; nieces, Regina Ratliff and Debbie Craft; nephew, Don Beach; and a special family friend, Charlie Lewis.
The family will receive friends 12:30 -2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm with Preacher Allen Brummett officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Lovelace Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lanndan Miller, Chesney Callebs, Blake Sowers, Charlie Lewis, Zoe Buchanan, and Gary Hensley.
