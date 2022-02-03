BLOUNTVILLE - Herbert A. (Hub) McClain 93 of Blountville TN passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Mr. McClain was preceded in death by his parents, George Samuel McClain and Donna (Taylor) McClain, Son(s) Steve McClain, Wayne McClain, Brothers James C. McClain, Elbert M. (Pat) McClain, Raymond E. McClain, Sister Mary Kate Wininger.
He is survived by his loving wife Marlene Janette McClain, Grandson Joel L. McClain, Sisters Marjorie M. (Trix) Haworth all of TN, Sylvia R. Dean, Dorothy Robinson & Lois Hensley of FL, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at East Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Services for Mr. McClain will follow at 11 AM at East Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating the funeral service will be Rev. Lewis Kizer Jr. A Masonic Service will be conducted by Whiteside Lodge #13 of Blountville. The American Legion Honor Guard will conduct Military Honors following the service at the graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Park.
