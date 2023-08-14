KINGSPORT - Herbert A. “Buddy” Wilson, 84, of Kingsport, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, August 13, 2023, with the love of his life holding his hand and his family by his side.
Buddy was born on July 10, 1939, in Whitewood, VA to the late Ralph and Edith Wilson.
In addition to his parents, Buddy is now reunited with his brother, Ronald and sisters, Doris, Mable, and Faye.
Buddy served in the US Air Force as an airplane mechanic crew chief. Following his military service, he retired from Eastman Kodak with over 30 years of service.
He was a devoted Christian and Deacon at Doran Addition Freewill Baptist Church for many years. He was very active in teaching the word during Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. He loved to write stories that would leave your heart full of joy and often leaving your eyes filled with tears.
Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, dancing through the house on a rainy day or sitting on the porch enjoying Ms. Edna’s flowers was his favorite things to do.
All because Buddy fell in love with Edna M. Deskins 63 years ago, the greatest love story began, and a family was born like no other.
Left to cherish his memory along with his devoted wife, Edna; are his loving children, Tina Summey (Mike) and Mark Wilson (Karen); four grandchildren, Andy Summey (Dr. Kimberly), Amanda Sexton (Jason), TJ Wilson (Ashley) and Dustin Wilson (Lindsay); nine great-grandchildren, Michaela, McKinley, Melina, Shane, Sienna, Kiala Mae, Vivian, Grayson, and Graham. His special puppy, Rizzie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Buddy’s life will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Russell Ferguson and Pastor Steve Burleson officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the
Garden of the Resurrection conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 Kingsport, and Gate City, VA. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make a monetary donation to Doran Addition Freewill Baptist Church.