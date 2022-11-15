GATE CITY, VA - Henry W. Lawson, 85, Gate City, VA passed to his heavenly home on November 13, 2022.
He was born in Scott County, VA on November 3, 1937, to the late Mary Lawson Tomlinson.
Henry was a veteran of the United States Army.
He lived and worked many years in Cleveland, OH, retiring and moving back to Scott County, making his home in the Daniel Boone area of Gate City.
In addition to his mother; his wife, Verda Dockery Lawson; grandparents, Ira, and Lula Laney Lawson; father and mother-in-law, Brown, and Matt Dockery; aunts, Mammie Lawson Hensley, Cecile Thompson; uncles, Charles Lawson, Jim Lawson, Lucian Lawson, and Lonnie Lawson preceded him in death.
He is survived by his many cousins and his church family at Big Cut Baptist Church, whom he dearly loved; along with a special friend, Thomas Hensley; and many other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 17, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Hensley officiating.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Lawson Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Lawson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Henry William Lawson.
