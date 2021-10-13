KINGSPORT - Henry Wade Canipe, 84, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late L.W. and Lucille (McKinney) Canipe on June 11, 1937 in Relief, NC.
Wade proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he spent three years in Germany. He was an active member and the Head Usher of Mountain View United Methodist Church. Wade retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Mechanist after 35 years of dedicated service. He was a graduate and lifelong supporter of Dobyns Bennett High School.
Wade loved his family very much and was the family historian. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him. Wade loved sports. He and his brothers started playing golf and caddying in the late 1940’s at the old Kingsport Country Club. Wade continued playing golf his entire life and passed the passion for golf down to his only son Chris. He was involved in multiple Senior Olympics and played volleyball, basketball, and softball until he was 78 years old. Wade was also an avid photographer.
In addition to his parents Wade was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Shackelford; and brother, Billy Canipe.
Survivors include his son, Christopher Wade Canipe and girlfriend Brittany Peeler; brother, Robert “Artie” Canipe and wife Phyllis; sisters, Glenna Lisenby, Brenda Bundrant and husband TC; along with 11 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
The Canipe family will honor Wade’s Life with a Private Graveside Service in the Garden of Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park. Wade’s Nephews will serve as pallbearers. An Outdoor Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Mountain View United Methodist Church 4 pm. 4405 Orebank Rd. Kingsport TN, 37664. Everyone who wishes to attend the Memorial Service is asked to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the Canipe family has requested that donations be made in Wade's memory to The National Parks Conservation Association. 777 Sixth St. Washington, DC 20001. Or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude's Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
