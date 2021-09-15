KINGSPORT - Henry W. “Hank” Thouin, III, age 55, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 after an apparent heart attack
The family will receive friends from 4 – 7pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted 11:30am on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Dr. J. Edward Clevinger officiating. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flower, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Henry “Hank” Thouin, III.