KINGSPORT - Henry W. “Hank” Thouin, III, age 55, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 after an apparent heart attack. Born in Westfield, Massachusetts, he resided in Kingsport since 1976. Hank graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1985. He was owner operator of Thouin Pools and Spas since 2010. Prior to that “Little Hank” worked with his father at Thouin Enterprises for many years.
Hank is preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Henry W. Thouin, Jr.; father-in-law, Thomas Jackson; sister, Korrinne Yueng; and brother, Michael Thouin.
He is survived by his spouse of 34 years, Robin Thouin of the home; daughter, Abigail Thouin; son, Thomas Henry Thouin; mother-in-law, Phyllis Jackson of Kingsport; sisters-in-law, Debbie Hughes (George) of Gray, Tammy Hodge, (Danny) of Kingsport, Sharon Thouin of Kingsport; brother-in-law; Brandon Yueng of Hong Kong; special friends, David and Dan Williams, Annette Johnson, Teresa Gilliam and Dean Tyree; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 7pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted 11:30am on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Dr. J. Edward Clevinger officiating. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flower, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
