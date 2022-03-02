ROGERSVILLE - Henry Reid Price, 89, died February 27, 2022, at his home in Rogersville. He was born November 25, 1932, in Pressmen’s Home, Tennessee.
Visitation hours will be from 6:00 P. M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 4, 2022, in the Broome Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, P.O. Box 807, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425-0807 or the charity of your choice.
