ROGERSVILLE - Henry Reid Price, 89, died February 27, 2022, at his home in Rogersville. He was born November 25, 1932, in Pressmen’s Home, Tennessee.
Mr. Price was a graduate of Rogersville High School, Tennessee Technological Institute (Tennessee Tech University) and U-T College of Law. He served in the US Army, 101st Airborne Division. He practiced law in Rogersville before becoming secretary/treasurer of International Playing Card and Label Co. until his retirement in 1991.
He was active in a number of civic clubs in Rogersville and served for many years as the leader of Boy Scout Troop 100 of which he was also a former member. He and his Scouts made trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and spent many afternoons climbing the Devil’s Nose. He and the late Harold Beets were instrumental in acquiring property for the Boy Scout Camp Davy Crockett west of Rogersville. He was awarded the Spirit of the Eagle award on behalf of the Hawkins County Boy Scouts.
After his retirement he served as Hawkins County Historian and was the author of two histories: Hawkins County, Tennessee: A Pictorial History and Old Rogersville: An Illustrated History of Rogersville, Tennessee for which he was awarded the East Tennessee Historical Society’s “Research Excellence Award” in 2003.
He was an avid bird hunter and enjoyed many hunting trips to Georgia, Kansas, and South Dakota. He particularly loved to hunt turkey, particularly around Pressmen’s Home where he was born.
He was a member of the Rogersville Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, elder, and trustee and taught a Sunday School class for many years. He was a 60-year member of Overton Lodge No. 5, F&AM and a 32nd degree Mason.
He is predeceased by his parents, Luther Price and Ruth McMakin Horton, a brother, George L. (Bits) Price, a niece, Bonnie (Price) Stamps, and a nephew, Robert C. Armstrong IV.
Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Shirley Armstrong Price; daughters, Mary Neil Price of Franklin, TN and Sarah Emory Price (Stephen Florimbi) of Rockport, ME; son, John Houston Price of Arlington, VA; granddaughters, Sarah (Sally) Reid Seitz , Austin, TX, and Caroline Elizabeth Seitz (Amherst, MA) and their father, Mark Seitz, of Franklin, TN; brother, John Mac Price (Jo Anne) of Huntsville, AL; nephews, David Price (Rebecca) of Gainesville, FL, and Donald H. Armstrong of Chattanooga, TN; nieces, Karen (Price) Morausky of Woodstock, GA, Dana (Price) Mayes (Jerry) of Nashville, TN, and a number of grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
Visitation hours will be from 6:00 P. M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 4, 2022, in the Broome Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, P.O. Box 807, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425-0807 or the charity of your choice.
