MELBOURNE, FL - Henry M. Powers, Jr. of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed this life on Saturday, June 3, 2023. He was CEO and co-founder of Custom Industrial Products.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Taylor Powers and by his parents Henry M. Powers, Sr. and his wife Evelyn Powers of Kingsport. Living to cherish his memories include his significant other, Mary Jo Curtin; his sons Tim Taylor(son of Darlene Taylor Powers) and his wife Loree Taylor of Melbourne, Chris Powers (son of Jewell Powers) and his significant other, Denise Benson and his daughter Candi Powers (daughter of Jewell Powers) of Melbourne, respectively. His grandchildren include Tyler Powers and Charlee Rain Taylor, both of Melbourne.

