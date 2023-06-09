MELBOURNE, FL - Henry M. Powers, Jr. of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed this life on Saturday, June 3, 2023. He was CEO and co-founder of Custom Industrial Products.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Taylor Powers and by his parents Henry M. Powers, Sr. and his wife Evelyn Powers of Kingsport. Living to cherish his memories include his significant other, Mary Jo Curtin; his sons Tim Taylor(son of Darlene Taylor Powers) and his wife Loree Taylor of Melbourne, Chris Powers (son of Jewell Powers) and his significant other, Denise Benson and his daughter Candi Powers (daughter of Jewell Powers) of Melbourne, respectively. His grandchildren include Tyler Powers and Charlee Rain Taylor, both of Melbourne.
He is survived by a brother David Powers and his wife Teresa Powers of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and his sisters Barbara Powers of Kingsport, TN and Sheila Jessee of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving is Uncle Andy Powers (best friend) as well as numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Henry was a Civil War buff and had a love of history. His enjoyments include traveling in his RV, being in car shows, watching Nascar and going target shooting. But mostly, he enjoyed time with his family.
Services will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, Florida. The memorial gathering for friends and family will be from 1 - 3 pm with the service beginning at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be sent to a Hospice Center or an Alzheimer's Association of your choice.