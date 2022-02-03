“Absent from the body, present with the father” He left this life with “love in his heart and joy in his soul,” A life that became a testament to the Redemptive power of Jesus Christ’s Crucifixion and Resurrection.
COEBURN /LEBANON, VA – Henry Lloyd (Hank) Roberts, 79, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Duke University Hospital Durham, N.C. He was a self-employed contractor in the Coal Mining Industry, lineman and loved showing Walking Horses.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Duty Roberts; his sons, Matthew (Karla) Roberts; Chad (Danielle) Roberts; his #1 Marci (Anthony) Grills; mother of his children, Nancy Roberts; additional children, Zack (Felicia) Duty, Andrew (Nicolette) Duty, Jessica Kestner, Cassandra Perkins, Crystal Cole, Jenna Duty, Chris Thompson, Heather Vanover; brother, Billie Roberts, sisters, Phyllis McReynolds, Faye Salyers; grandchildren, Justin Mullins, Emma Roberts, Lilli Grills, Amelia Grills; great grandchildren, Ava Mullins and Ryan Mullins; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 5, 2022, 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Anthony Grills speaking. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310m 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.