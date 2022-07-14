NICKELSVILLE, VA – Henry Lee Robinson, Jr. (Papaw), 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home.
Lee graduated from Twin Springs High School in 1982. He also attended MECC and was on the Dean’s list. He worked as a mechanic for multiple companies throughout the years until he became owner and operator of his own garage. Lee was a specialist in heating and cooling as well as an electrician.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Lee Robinson, Sr., brother, Coy E. Robinson; special uncle, Tuffy; nephew, David J. Mitchell; grandparents, Orville and Jean Robinson, Edythe and Eugene (Wild Bill) Daugherty.
Lee is survived by his mother, Patsy Daugherty Robinson; sisters, Carol Elam (Danny) and Tammy Vargas (Benito); nieces, Stephanie Mitchell and Jaqueline Vermillion (Luke); nephews, Kevin Robinson (Madison) and Ethan Vargas; great-nephew, Brady Mitchell; great-nieces, Kyleigh Vermillion, Kenleigh Vermillion and Aubree Robinson; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at Lee’s home, 4478 Little Duck Rd, Nickelsville, VA at any time.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Free Hill Cemetery, Little Duck Rd, Nickelsville, VA with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. Music will be provided by Danny Whited and Jimmy Barker. Everyone planning to attend are asked to meet at 1:50 PM at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Robinson, Ethan Vargas, Brady Mitchell, Bob Hall, Alex Vicars, Phil Vicars, Neil Robinson and Mark Fells.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lester Bailey, Darrell Cox, Skip Gilbert, Bobby Bays, Benito Vargas, Danny Elam, William Johnson, Brian Hartsock and Greg Corder.
The family would like to thank all of Lee’s family, friends, neighbors and healthcare workers that have helped during this difficult time. Also, a special thank you to his sisters, Tammy and Carol as well as his niece-in-law, Madison for caring for him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, 4478 Little Duck Rd, Nickelsville, VA, 24271.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.