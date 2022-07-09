NICKELSVILLE, VA - Henry Lee "Papaw" Robinson, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

