NICKELSVILLE, VA - Henry Lee "Papaw" Robinson, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Updated: July 9, 2022 @ 10:44 am
