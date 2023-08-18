DRYDEN, VA - Henry Jessie Peters, Jr., 88, of Dryden, Virginia, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 16, 2023.
Henry was a devoted husband, father and Poppaw. He was a life-time member of the Dryden United Methodist Church and loved to study God’s Word. Following his service in the U.S. Army, Henry taught agriculture and shop for the Lee County School system for 38 years before retirement in 2000. A hard-working farmer, Henry also delighted in the wildlife on his farm and enjoyed feeding the birds every winter and keeping his bees. He was known by family and friends for his beautiful oil paintings and woodworking.
Henry leaves behind his three children, daughter Dawn Gardner (husband Wade), son Greg Peters (wife Karen) and daughter Lisa Peters; his six grandchildren: Alexandra Valdez, Sarah Glass (husband Tony), Savannah Valdez, Katherine Hewitt (husband John), Marshall Peters, and Rachel Coughenour (husband Garritt); three great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis Barney (late husband Chris) and Linda Thompson (late husband Jerry); brothers Jimmy Peters (wife Lynn) and Paul Peters (wife Kathy).
Henry is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Powers Peters; father, Henry J. Peters, Sr., and mother, Gladys McPherson Peters; sister Virginia Kate Cox Jessen; brothers Cecil Peters, Howard Peters, and Glen Peters.
The family wishes to thank Elaine Day and Sherry Middleton for their devotion to Henry and his care.
The family will receive friends for the visitation on Saturday, August 19th, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 PM, at Dryden United Methodist Church, Dryden, VA. The funeral service will follow with Gary Purdue officiating. The burial will follow in Powell Valley Cemetery (in Dryden).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Dryden United Methodist Church, PO Box 57, Dryden, VA, in Henry’s memory.