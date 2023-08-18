DRYDEN, VA - Henry Jessie Peters, Jr., 88, of Dryden, Virginia, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 16, 2023.

Henry was a devoted husband, father and Poppaw. He was a life-time member of the Dryden United Methodist Church and loved to study God’s Word. Following his service in the U.S. Army, Henry taught agriculture and shop for the Lee County School system for 38 years before retirement in 2000. A hard-working farmer, Henry also delighted in the wildlife on his farm and enjoyed feeding the birds every winter and keeping his bees. He was known by family and friends for his beautiful oil paintings and woodworking.


