KINGSPORT - Henry Jackson "Jack" Reed, age 80 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2022, at his home with family by his side.
Jack was a loving husband and an amazing father. He loved spending time with his family, working in his yard and genealogy: in fact, he was the family historian. Jack retired from Lumen Technologies after 60 years of service. He held the honor of being the employee with the most years of service.
He was preceded in death by his mother Clara Lane Reed and father Robert Jackson Reed.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Bettye Erwin Reed; daughters, Cherie Nicole Reed, and Karen Denise Williams (Bryan); son, John Andrew "Andy" Roller (Paige) a very special daughter-in-law; grandchildren, Parker Roller, Lauren Roller Cross, Brennan Williams and Kyndal Williams; sisters, Margaret Blevins and Mary Jo Leonard.
At his request Jack will be cremated and his ashes held until such time as he can be joined by his wife Bettye, "the love of his life." A Celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date for family and very close friends.
The family request privacy in this time of great loss. For those who would like to make memorial contributions in Jack’s honor, they can be made to: The Lewy Body Dementia Research Foundation located at 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Ste. 205, Lilburn, GA 30047, https://www.lbda.org and/or The American Heart Association located at 3101 Browns Mill Road, Suite 6, PMB 321, 3101 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604, https://www.heart.org/
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Reed family.