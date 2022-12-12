KINGSPORT - Henry Jackson "Jack" Reed, age 80 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2022, at his home with family by his side.

Jack was a loving husband and an amazing father. He loved spending time with his family, working in his yard and genealogy: in fact, he was the family historian. Jack retired from Lumen Technologies after 60 years of service. He held the honor of being the employee with the most years of service.

