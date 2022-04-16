ROGERSVILLE - Henry Harmon Knox, age 94, of Rogersville, passed away on April 15, 2022.
Henry was born to William Cicero Knox Sr. and Annie Reeves on October 20, 1927. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Clay Lodge in Church Hill and also a Shriner. Henry was an avid outdoorsman, loved to fish, and hunting, He was one of the founding members in Hawkins County's Coon Club. Henry was very involved in the Republican Party. He was a member and deacon of LaFallotte's Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Knox; parents, William Cicero Knox Sr. and Annie Reeves; sisters, Alberta House and Nancy Knox; brother, W.C. Knox Jr.; grandchildren, Sara and Daniel Randolph and Darrell Wayne Hurd.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret Nell Knox; children, Tammy Hurd (Jerry Burton) and Darlene (Jeff) Clowers; grandchildren, Jessica (Wesley) Surber, Nathan Clowers (Riley Lymon), Joshua (Bryanne) Clowers; great-granchildren, Kallie, Kolton, and Kalvin Clowers; special nephew, Bill (Kathie) Knox; and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, April 18, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jody Davis officiating. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:00 am in Knox Family Cemetery. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.