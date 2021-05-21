JOHNSON CITY - Henry Edsel Wright, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City, Tenn.
He was born and raised in Letcher County, Ky. and had lived in Johnson City for most of his retirement years. He received a Master’s in Education from the University of Kentucky. He taught and coached at Jenkins (Ky.) High School for many years and also served as the principal and superintendent for several years. Mr. Wright was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He attended Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Johnson City, Tenn., when his health allowed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reeda Katherine (Reasor) Wright; his daughter, Anetha Wright; his parents; and siblings.
Surviving are a nephew, Roy T. Reasor, III (Fran), Pikeville, Ky.; cousin, Susie Whitt (Bill), Big Stone Gap, Va.; special neighbors, Rick and Kristie Williams, Johnson City, Tenn.; and other extended family, Jimmy Johnson (Katie) and their children, Audrey and Owen, Maggie Reasor, Brett Carmen (Annie) and Shane Vandergriff.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Tom Williams officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mr. Wright’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.