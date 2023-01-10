Henry Douglas McNutt Jan 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Henry Douglas McNutt, age 72 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after an extended period of declining health on Friday, January 6, 2023.The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor David Salley and Rev. Bill Porter officiating.Graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 1 PM in the Holston View Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45.Pallbearers will be grandchildren and friends. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Honorary pallbearers will be David Sampson, Red Gilliam and Bill Vermillion.The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Fresenius West Dialysis Center.Online condolences may be made to the McNutt family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Henry Douglas McNutt.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Henry Douglas Mcnutt Internet Christianity Funeral Home Pallbearer Funeral Service Weber City Condolence Recommended for you