GATE CITY, VA - Henry Douglas McNutt, age 72 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after an extended period of declining health on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.

