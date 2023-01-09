GATE CITY, VA - Henry Douglas McNutt, age 72 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after an extended period of declining health on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Doug was born in Kingsport, TN on October 10, 1950 to the late Coy M. McNutt and Mattie J. Porter McNutt. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed all of God’s creation. Doug was an avid hunter. He enjoyed tinkering with classic cars. Doug attended Gravely Baptist Church. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 30 years.

