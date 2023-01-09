GATE CITY, VA - Henry Douglas McNutt, age 72 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after an extended period of declining health on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Doug was born in Kingsport, TN on October 10, 1950 to the late Coy M. McNutt and Mattie J. Porter McNutt. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed all of God’s creation. Doug was an avid hunter. He enjoyed tinkering with classic cars. Doug attended Gravely Baptist Church. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James R. McNutt and Cecil M. McNutt; sisters, Audrey M. Gardner, Patsy J. McNutt and Betty J. Frazier.
Doug is survived by his wife, Patricia Gardner McNutt; daughter, Kristi A. Bailey (Todd); son, Chad D. McNutt (Candy); grandchildren, Zak, Ethan, Kara and Brody; sisters-in-law, Mary McNutt, Hope Gardner and Pam Gardner; brother-in-law, Edward Frazier; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and his constant companion, Marley.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor David Salley and Rev. Bill Porter officiating.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 1 PM in the Holston View Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Sampson, Red Gilliam and Bill Vermillion.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Fresenius West Dialysis Center.