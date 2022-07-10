July 3, 1952 - July 8, 2022
DOT, VA - Hank Ross (Henry Donald Ross, Jr.) age 70, of Dot, Virginia joined his loved ones in Heaven on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Hank was born in Akron, Ohio and was the son of Henry and Bettie Lou (Wright) Ross. He grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, graduating from Brookville High School in 1970 and later earning a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from Virginia Tech in 1979. That same year he married Kay Shelburne and they settled in Dot, Virginia where they spent 42 wonderful years together, raising three children on the land they loved. He worked as a Geologist for Humphrey's Enterprises/Red River Coal Company for over 40 years.
He loved the Lord and was a dedicated treasurer, elder and teacher at Union Christian Church in Dot, Virginia and was Chairman of the Board of Harvest Childcare Ministries in Duffield, Virginia. He had a lifelong passion for woodworking, including building the home that he raised his family in. He enjoyed being outdoors and particularly loved spending time at the Outer Banks of North Carolina with his family.
Hank was preceded in death by his mother Bettie Lou (Wright) Ross. He is survived by his wife Kay, his father Jack of Forest, Virginia, brothers Jeff (Sandra) of Goode, Virginia and Ben (Robin) of Lynchburg, Virginia. Three Children, Brian (Kristen) Ross of Austin, Texas, Erin (Seth) Haynes of Hickory Flats, Virginia and Cara (Daniel) Berry of Dot, Virginia. He was the best "Poppa" to his 8 grandchildren: Grady, Graham,, Owen, Luca, Norah, Caroline, Clayton and Isla.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home and the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Union Christian Church, 134 Union Church Road, one mile west of the Dot intersection at 11:00 am. Pastor Brian Allen will officiate the service and burial will follow at the family farm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial donation to Union Christian Church at 497 Nanaws Drive, Pennington Gap, Virginia 24277. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA is in charge of the arrangements.