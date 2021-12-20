CHAMBERSBURG, PA - Henry C. Amis, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Wellspan York Hospital, in York, PA.
Born February 01, 1945, in Kingsport, TN, he was the son of Joan (Armstrong) Amis of Surgoinsville TN and the late Henry C. Amis, Sr.
He and his wife of over 51 years, Mrs. Shirley (Lehman) Amis, were married December 30, 1969.
Mr. Amis served his country honorably with the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Henry was an entrepreneur, owning several businesses throughout his life including his own trucking company and being a shoe cobbler.
Henry loved a good challenge in life, whether it was deep sea fishing, or restoring life to old trucks, he was up for it.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughters, Robin Bradshaw, Christy Amis, Kelly Mellot, and Kathy Knepp; grandchildren Matthew, Michael, Sheila, Teresita, Reese, and Victoria; four great-grandchildren; siblings John Amis of Surgoinsville TN and Sherrill Amis of Canton OH; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his son Michael Amis
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Miller-Bowersox, 521 South Washington Street, Greencastle.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Saturday evening, in the funeral home.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Tennessee. It will be announced on www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Monarchs Way at www.monarchs-way.org/donate
Online condolences can be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com