Henrietta Pearson Daniels

MORRISTOWN - Henrietta Pearson Daniels was born March 31, 1926, and passed away April 20, 2023.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Highland Cemetery with Max Richardson officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to charity of your choice.