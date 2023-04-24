MORRISTOWN - Henrietta Pearson Daniels was born March 31, 1926, and passed away April 20, 2023.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Highland Cemetery with Max Richardson officiating.

