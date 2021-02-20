NORTON, VA – Henrietta Collins Greear, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from her home. She attended West Norton Baptist Church and was active in the Auxiliary and choir. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry. She was preceded in death by her son, Marty Lee Greear; her sisters, Bonnie Dryden, Frances Addison, Alice Redmon and Mildred Pickett; and her brothers, James Edward and Ernest Lee Collins.
Henrietta leaves behind her family including her daughters, Sandra Hensley, Jennie Hill and Teresa Holt and her husband Danny; her son, Emmett A Greear and his wife Trena; six grandchildren, Kevin Wireman, Joseph (Kathy) Wireman, Andi Marcum, Becky Holt, Stacey Miniard and Chad (Christy) Greear; ten greatgrandchildren; three great greatgrandchildren; a brother, Orbin Collins, Jr. and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, February 22, 2021 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike Hunsucker and Rev. Randy Carter officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 12 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 11:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.