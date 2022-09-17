KINGSPORT - Henrietta Begley Hixson, age 85 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Preston Place II of Alzheimer’s disease. She was a joy to all that knew her always wearing a smile on her face and having a song in her heart. Henrietta was a kind and gentle person devoting her time to those in need. She also loved spending time with her family and friends attending sports events, reunions, camping, and traveling-always with her camera in hand. Henrietta was a member of Community United Methodist Church and the former Long Island United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including pianist since she was 19 years old. She loved her church family dearly and was always a willing servant. Henrietta was a 1955 graduate of Sullivan High School and had been employed at Tennessee Eastman Company, AFG Industries and Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Marvin Hixson.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video