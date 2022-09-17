KINGSPORT - Henrietta Begley Hixson, age 85 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Preston Place II of Alzheimer’s disease. She was a joy to all that knew her always wearing a smile on her face and having a song in her heart. Henrietta was a kind and gentle person devoting her time to those in need. She also loved spending time with her family and friends attending sports events, reunions, camping, and traveling-always with her camera in hand. Henrietta was a member of Community United Methodist Church and the former Long Island United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including pianist since she was 19 years old. She loved her church family dearly and was always a willing servant. Henrietta was a 1955 graduate of Sullivan High School and had been employed at Tennessee Eastman Company, AFG Industries and Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Marvin Hixson.
Henrietta is survived by her four children, Michael Hixson, Mark Hixson (Tammy), David Hixson and Susan Lance (Michael); grandchildren, Angel Smith, Dustin Hixson, Christopher Hixson, Katie Lance, and Joshua Lance; as well as several great–great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. Randall Shupe officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace Community Campus, 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN 37660, or The Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend great appreciation to the staff of Preston Place II and Amedysis Hospice for excellent care given to their loved one.