BLOUNTVILLE - Hellen L. Watts, 78, of Blountville, TN, and formerly of Long Island, Kingsport, TN, passed away unexpectedly at her home. Heaven’s gates opened wide and received another angel on January 12, 2022.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son Marvin Watts and wife Melissa; daughter, Donna Prater; grandchildren, Stacey Prater, Josie Prater, Brandi Norris and husband, Craig, Sierra Whitehead and husband, Andy, and Autumn Meyer, as well as several great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Melton, Eula Jobe, and Wanda Sue Dunn; sisters-in-law, Ruth Harless and Lynn Harless; also nieces, nephews, cousins, and her church family.
Helen will be reunited with Kelly and Iva Harless (her parents), Mary Frances Harless (sister), Kelly (Gene) and George Harless (brothers).
Family will receive friends Monday, January 17, 2022 for 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Tim Jobe, Steve Harless, Gene Dunn, and George Steven Harless.
Online condolences may be made to the Watts family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Watts family.