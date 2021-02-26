GREENEVILLE - Helen Sue Smith Hubbard,72, of Greeneville passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She was a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN.
She is survived by her loving and caring daughter: Holly Leona Hubbard of Greeneville; special grandson by heart: Jameson; 5 sisters: Aurelia & Pete Baird, Jenny Smith, Rhonda Smith Hawn, Phinetta Smith & Sister by Heart: Teresa Duncan, Robin & Daniel Odom, all of Kingsport, TN; nieces and nephews: Darren & Andrea Baird, Steven & Tracy Addington, Matthew Hawn, Laura Hawn, Leanne Hawn & Richard Carrington, Kevin Odom, Matthew Seppala, Megan Seppala, Terri Rhoton; 2 great nieces: Abbie Addington, Mae Hawn; aunt: Helen Cooke; numerous special cousins of Greeneville, TN and Mt. Airy, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert & Leona Smith.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 2-4PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. The memorial service will be Sunday at 4PM in the Afton Chapel with the Rev. Hartsell McCurry and the Rev. David Smith officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or The American Cancer Society at 508 Princeton Rd #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.