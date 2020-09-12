COEBURN, VA - Helen Sue Kilgore, 87, slipped from this life to meet her Savior on Friday, September 11, 2020, at her home in Coeburn, VA. Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She was a member of Mary’s Chapel Church where she was a faithful member of the choir, ladies auxiliary and Sunday School. Helen was a woman of many talents: cooking, sewing, quilting, She enjoyed their cabin in the mountains and hunting with her husband. Helen was preceded in death by her father, Holland Kennedy, her mother, Annette Kennedy, and a sister, Margaret Medlock.
She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Tommy Kilgore; son, Dr. William Tommy Kilgore and wife, Dr. Susan Griffin; son, Dr. Robert Kilgore and wife, Courtney; grandchildren, Daniel Kilgore (Jessica), Caitlin King (Chase), Will Kilgore, Hannah Kilgore, John Robert Kilgore. Great-grandchildren Crew King and Elijah Kilgore, and baby boy King. Brother Johnny Kennedy and wife Kathy and sister, June Sands, a half brother, Mark Kennedy, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Special caregivers Rosemary Latham, Eliza Smith, Naomi Jones, and Donna Adams.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday September 13, 2020 at Mary's Chapel. Services will be conducted at 4 with Rev. Marty Puckett and Rev. Les Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove cemetery in Ramsey. Deacons of the church will serve as pallbearers along with friend, Frank Linkous. Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn, is in charge of the arrangements.