KINGSPORT - Helen Sue Estepp Gibson, of Kingsport, TN went to be with her Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021. Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet angel, Sue. She was so loved by family and friends, and our hearts will ache from her not being here with us. If anyone gets angel wings, she will have them for sure. Sue was a member of Way of Life Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Trina Georgina Gibson; parents, J.M. and Nettie Estepp; infant brother, James Henry; sisters, Nora McClellen Wallace and Jackie Buttry Gillenwater, and nephew, Dustin Estepp.
She is survived by her brothers, Johnny Estepp, late wife Dora and Randy (Martha) Estepp; sisters, Nellie Lorine Harless, late husband Arnold, Virginia "Jenny" Davenport, late husband Bill, Phyllis (Carlos) Gibson and Terry (Leonard) Davenport; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and countless loved ones. Sue loved and cared for Tonya and Michael Cox as her own children.
A reminder from Sue: If it gets stormy, keep a watch and be careful. Love to all!
Per Sue's request she was cremated, and the family and friends will get together in her memory at a later date.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family of Sue, our sweet angel.