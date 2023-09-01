NICKELSVILLE, VA - Helen Sue Burke, 74, Nickelsville Va, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday August 30th, 2023. She was a loving wife and mother. She was a homemaker, enjoyed quilting, making crafts, and working on all her beautiful flowers. She was also a cattle farmer and often named her cows and loved looking for baby calves. Mrs. Burke worked at Eastman Chemical Company before becoming a mom. She attended House of Prayer Church for many years and was a member of Meades Chapel Rural Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Burke was preceded in death by her parents Robert H.C. Burke and Willie Madge Salyer Burke. One sister, Karen Burke Spencer, and infant grandson Joshua Glen Burke.


