NICKELSVILLE, VA - Helen Sue Burke, 74, Nickelsville Va, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday August 30th, 2023. She was a loving wife and mother. She was a homemaker, enjoyed quilting, making crafts, and working on all her beautiful flowers. She was also a cattle farmer and often named her cows and loved looking for baby calves. Mrs. Burke worked at Eastman Chemical Company before becoming a mom. She attended House of Prayer Church for many years and was a member of Meades Chapel Rural Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Burke was preceded in death by her parents Robert H.C. Burke and Willie Madge Salyer Burke. One sister, Karen Burke Spencer, and infant grandson Joshua Glen Burke.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Billy Glen Burke of Nickelsville VA. One son, Jody, and Misty Burke of Nickelsville VA. Two grandchildren, Jessie Lynn Burke, and her fiancé Caleb Dillon of Nickelsville and Connor Winebarger of Kingsport. Brothers Donald and Carolyn Burke of Smithfield VA, Gary, and Tammy Burke of Smithfield VA. Several nieces, nephews. Special friends Michael “Pup” Dotson, Doug and Sharon Vicars, Tommy and Cindy Green, Tommy Swisher, and family. Special thanks to Betty Patrick and Kathryn Campbell for the support and memories through the years. Also, special thanks to all our friends and family.
The family will receive friends for Mrs. Helen Burke from 5-7p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home, with Pastor Travis Stapleton and Brother Wayne Meade officiating. Greg and Becky White will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45a.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to the Nickelsville Rescue Squad for their immediate response and loving support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in honor of Mrs. Helen Burke to Meades Chapel Missionary Baptist Church or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.