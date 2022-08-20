“Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” – Proverbs 31:28-31
Wonderful, loving, caring wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Helen was born January 25, 1935, she passed away from this life on August 16, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. She fought a battle with lymphoma for many years. She drew strength from the verse, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” – Phil 4:13
Helen was a native of Washington County and resided in the Boones Creek community her entire life. She was saved and baptized at an early age. She was a member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church for many years, now a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church. Helen served the Lord in many capacities of his work through the years.
Helen Graduated from Boones Creek High School in 1952. She went to work at Peoples Bank, took courses in banking and retired after 38 years of service.
Helen loved her home and family. She always looked forward to them coming for visits. She loved to know spring was coming, so she could work in her garden, flowers and see God’s creations coming to life again.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mack E. Shipley, Ina Martin Shipley and the love of her life Edgar Sprinkle Jr. to whom she had been married to for 60 years; brothers, Thomas Kenneth Shipley, Billy Joe Shipley and infant brother Don Lee Shipley; sister Mary Marie Thomas and sister-in-law, Margie L. Shipley.
Helen is survived by two sons, Edward Lynn Sprinkle, Gray and Randy Alan Sprinkle (Nola) of Boones Creek; grandsons, Kevin Lynn Sprinkle of Johnson City, Landon Neil Sprinkle (Savannah) of Boones Creek, and Preston Lee Sprinkle (Heather) of Boones Creek; precious great-grandchildren, Arlo Jax Sprinkle, Madalyn Grace Sprinkle, Nora Deniece Sprinkle and soon to be expected JoBeth (JoJo) Helen Sprinkle; brothers Niles Shipley (Helen) and Lawrence Shipley (Sybil) of Boones Creek.
A special thank you to Helen’s many doctors and nurses locally and several at Vanderbilt University Hospital for the care given. Also, to the nurses of Amedysis Hospice, Vanessa, Keith and Melissa as well as home caregivers, Julie Hughes, Noelle Blumberg, Becky Pond, Mary Howell and special friend of our family, Cathy Rogers.
The Sprinkle family will receive friends on Sunday August 21st from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City Tennessee. A funeral service will follow. Pastor Paul Warrick and Reverend Donald Paige will officiate. Music will be provided by Phillips and Banks.
A committal service will be held on Monday August 22nd at 11:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 am.
Serving as pallbearers are Kevin Sprinkle, Landon Sprinkle, Preston Sprinkle, Garry Shipley, Jimmy Shipley, David Slonaker, Jerry Fleenor and Kenneth Francis.
Serving as Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Rasnick, Matt Arnold, Dewayne Sparks and J.D. Hensley.
In lieu of flowers the Sprinkle family asks that a donation be made to Lukemia and Lymphoma Foundation of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Sprinkle family.