KINGSPORT - Helen passed away July 1, 2021, at the age of 83 after a twelve-year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Russell County,Virginia, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ceary and Maude Sluss; her loving husband of 62 years, Carl Ray; three brothers, Curtis, Vernon, Wayne and her stepson Don.
Left to cherish her precious memory son, Michael Ray (wife Joy) and daughter, BJ Miller; her sisters, Thelma Perry, Naomie Fields; and brothers Kyle and Gary Sluss; five grandchildren, Dylan, Shelley, Heather, Kirstie, Zach and one great grandchild, Vivian.
Helen is fondly remembered by the many lives her sweet smile and positive attitude have touched over the years.
At her request in lieu of a funeral, Helen chose to have family and friends visit her at home to say their farewells. The family is most appreciative of Avalon hospice for their end-of-life care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in honor of Helen’s brave battle with this unrelenting illness. https://give.ocrahope.org/give/231205/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=OCRAWeb&c_src2=HonoraLovedOne
